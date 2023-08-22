Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → WhisperTranscribe

WhisperTranscribe

Create content from your audio

Free Options
Embed
Transcribe any audio and get fast and accurate transcripts with timestamps using AI. Generate new content from the transcripts such as summaries, blog-posts, social media posts or your own custom content with GPT prompts. No subscription required.
Launched in
Writing
Audio
 by
WhisperTranscribe
Klever Suite
Klever Suite
Ad
All your projects, tasks, and Wiki docs. One workspace.
About this launch
WhisperTranscribeCreate content from your audio
0
reviews
15
followers
WhisperTranscribe by
WhisperTranscribe
was hunted by
Laurin Wirth
in Writing, Audio. Made by
Tatiana Filatova
,
Anne Albert van der Galien
and
Laurin Wirth
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
WhisperTranscribe
is not rated yet. This is WhisperTranscribe's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-