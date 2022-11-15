Products
WhisperAPI

WhisperAPI

$0.15/hr audio transcription API powered by OpenAI Whisper

Payment Required
Embed
This is an affordable, easy-to-use audio transcription API powered by OpenAI Whisper. Simply sign up on the dashboard, generate an API key, buy credits, and start using the API!
Launched in API, Artificial Intelligence, Tech by
About this launch
WhisperAPI
WhisperAPI$0.15/hr audio transcription powered by OpenAI Whisper
0
reviews
3
followers
WhisperAPI by
WhisperAPI
was hunted by
Brian Bakerman
in API, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Brian Bakerman
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
WhisperAPI
is not rated yet. This is WhisperAPI's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#122