Home
→
Product
→
WhisperAPI
WhisperAPI
$0.15/hr audio transcription API powered by OpenAI Whisper
This is an affordable, easy-to-use audio transcription API powered by OpenAI Whisper. Simply sign up on the dashboard, generate an API key, buy credits, and start using the API!
Launched in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
WhisperAPI
About this launch
WhisperAPI
$0.15/hr audio transcription powered by OpenAI Whisper
WhisperAPI by
WhisperAPI
was hunted by
Brian Bakerman
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Brian Bakerman
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
WhisperAPI
is not rated yet. This is WhisperAPI's first launch.
