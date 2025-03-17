Launches
Whisper Notes
Whisper Notes
Offline AI Speech to Text Transcription for iOS & macOS
Whisper Notes is an offline iOS/macOS app that transcribes speech to text with local Whisper AI model. High-precision speech recognition with powerful features.
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Whisper Notes
Offline AI Speech To Text Transcription
Whisper Notes by
Whisper Notes
was hunted by
Ke Fang
in
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
. Made by
Ke Fang
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
Whisper Notes
is not rated yet. This is Whisper Notes's first launch.