Home
→
Product
→
Whiskey AI
Ranked #13 for today
Whiskey AI
Create content faster than ever before through speech
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
"Introducing Whiskey, the new tool that makes generating typed content faster and more efficient than ever before! With its two layers of AI, Whiskey can quickly and accurately transcribe and generate whatever you need" - by Whiskey
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Whiskey AI
About this launch
Whiskey AI
Get your thoughts down faster than ever
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Whiskey AI by
Whiskey AI
was hunted by
Amu
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Amu
. Featured on January 4th, 2023.
Whiskey AI
is not rated yet. This is Whiskey AI's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#72
Report