Whisk on Slack

Find, share & save recipes with coworkers via Whisk on Slack

Whisk on Slack makes it super easy to: find new recipes based on ingredients, share recipes from your saved recipes, save recipes to your recipe box, and more.
Ryan Lawler
Hunter
Hey everyone! I wanted to share a cool new way to share recipes with your co-workers on Slack. With a very unique holiday season upon us, our team has been swapping recipes on Slack to spread cheer across our distributed teams and come together virtually. We've been using this in our office to collect and share our holiday recipe favorites, in lieu of an actual office potluck and gathering. Whisk on Slack makes it easier than ever to: * Share recipes in Slack from your Whisk recipe box with /whisk-recipe grandma's pie * Easily save a recipe directly from Slack * Find new recipes based on ingredients with /whisk-search chicken sriracha
Katie Acevedo
Super cool product.
