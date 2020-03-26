  1. Home
#WhileAtHome COVID-19 Resource Hub

Clearinghouse for credible COVID19 resources, info & actions

#WhileAtHome is a clearinghouse of resources & information for a range of people impacted by COVID-19 related disruption. It contains resources for medical professionals, teachers, parents, displaced workers, small business owners & many more!
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
deray mckesson
Maker
We wanted to create a central hub of resources and information. We would love to partner or receive any feedback on how to make it even better!
David Rostan
Helpful communication when it is needed most.
Lauren Dorman
Amazing work! This is absolutely needed. Thank you for your work.
Layne ♡ #Layngels
I love it!! Thank you Deray! I just went through it and it is everything I looked for since I’m in NY and I’m sick hopefully NOT with that 🤷‍♀️But i LOVE you include the census! Brilliant
