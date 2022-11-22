Products
Home
→
Product
→
WhichIsAI (The Game)
WhichIsAI (The Game)
Find the AI-generated image out of a list of real images.
A simple game where you find an AI-generated image out of a list of real images. See if you can get a score above 10!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Games
by
WhichIsAI (The Game)
About this launch
WhichIsAI (The Game)
Find the AI-generated image out of a list of real images.
WhichIsAI (The Game) by
WhichIsAI (The Game)
was hunted by
Josh Bickett
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Games
. Made by
Josh Bickett
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
WhichIsAI (The Game)
is not rated yet. This is WhichIsAI (The Game)'s first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#114
Report