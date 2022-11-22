Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → WhichIsAI (The Game)
WhichIsAI (The Game)

WhichIsAI (The Game)

Find the AI-generated image out of a list of real images.

Free
Embed
A simple game where you find an AI-generated image out of a list of real images. See if you can get a score above 10!
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Tech, Games by
Flatfile
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
was hunted by
Josh Bickett
in Artificial Intelligence, Tech, Games. Made by
Josh Bickett
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is WhichIsAI (The Game)'s first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#114