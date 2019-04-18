Log InSign up
Which Login?

Never forget how you signed into a website anymore

Keep forgetting how you signed in for websites? Google? Or was it Facebook for Twitter? A browser extension to save you from creating new accounts by accident. It remembers which social login you used last time for you.
How I built my first browser extensionIt's been a regular day: Client work is keeping me busy as most days. I'm working on several things at once. I'm coming back to this site. I'm signed out again. Okay, no big trouble. Just click the login link and I'm back in the game.
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Hello Hunters 😺️, I'm finally launching my second product! Backstory - I need to fix this 😠️ Regularly when I'm coming back to sites I'm signed out again. So far pretty normal. When I want to sign in again I often struggle to remember how I signed in last time. Was it Google? Facebook? Or Twitter? 🤔️ I vaguely remember that I used one of these - but I'm not sure which one. I click on my best guess and it doesn't take long to realize: Nope, that wasn't it. I've just created a new account 🤬️ Whenever this happened I solve the problem and went back to what I actually wanted to do. I usually put it off as "I'm the only one being to unable to remember." Until the day I spotted a tweet and realized: I'm not the only one 🤯️ Should I solve this? 🤔️ Yea, let's give it a try. The solution 🏗️ I've decided to build a solution for it and learn how to build a browser extension along the way. The same night I started by adopting examples Mozilla provided. After a number of rewrites, it's stable and working as I hope 😊️ It's now checking the last pages accessed while you surf. If a sign-in is recognized, it adds the name of the network (Twitter, Facebook, Google or GitHub) to the page. No data is sent to my server, ever. Everything stays in the local storage 🔐️ Keen to get it? 😍️ Head over to WhichLogin.com or the Chrome Store link on the top right. I highly appreciate if you would check it out and give me feedback 🙏️ Peter 🍪️
Upvote (6)
Mubaris NK
Mubaris NK
@spekulatius1984 Congrats on the launch Peter 🍪
Upvote (3)
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Thanks @mubaris 🍪️
Upvote
Ilango Rajagopal
Ilango Rajagopal
@spekulatius1984 Nice work man! Congrats on the launch!
Upvote
Jovis Joseph Aloor
Jovis Joseph Aloor
Okay... this is something I never knew I wanted so badly... But once i saw the whole pitch of the idea thats when i thought "Dayum son this is what i had missing all my life"
Upvote (4)
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Yeah, it was a real pain point for me until I solve it @jovisjoseph
Upvote (1)
Ben
Ben
Nice work cookie man! Here you go
Upvote (1)
Peter Thaleikis
Peter Thaleikis
Wow, that's some magic cookies @harowitzblack 😍️
Upvote (1)
Amie Chen
Amie Chen
Great idea, Peter! Gonna to start using it now
Upvote
Stefan Altafino
Stefan Altafino
Really something which makes more then sense.
Upvote