Which Login?
Never forget how you signed into a website anymore
#3 Product of the DayToday
Keep forgetting how you signed in for websites? Google? Or was it Facebook for Twitter? A browser extension to save you from creating new accounts by accident. It remembers which social login you used last time for you.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Peter ThaleikisMaker@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
Hello Hunters 😺️, I'm finally launching my second product! Backstory - I need to fix this 😠️ Regularly when I'm coming back to sites I'm signed out again. So far pretty normal. When I want to sign in again I often struggle to remember how I signed in last time. Was it Google? Facebook? Or Twitter? 🤔️ I vaguely remember that I used one of these - but I'm not sure which one. I click on my best guess and it doesn't take long to realize: Nope, that wasn't it. I've just created a new account 🤬️ Whenever this happened I solve the problem and went back to what I actually wanted to do. I usually put it off as "I'm the only one being to unable to remember." Until the day I spotted a tweet and realized: I'm not the only one 🤯️ Should I solve this? 🤔️ Yea, let's give it a try. The solution 🏗️ I've decided to build a solution for it and learn how to build a browser extension along the way. The same night I started by adopting examples Mozilla provided. After a number of rewrites, it's stable and working as I hope 😊️ It's now checking the last pages accessed while you surf. If a sign-in is recognized, it adds the name of the network (Twitter, Facebook, Google or GitHub) to the page. No data is sent to my server, ever. Everything stays in the local storage 🔐️ Keen to get it? 😍️ Head over to WhichLogin.com or the Chrome Store link on the top right. I highly appreciate if you would check it out and give me feedback 🙏️ Peter 🍪️
Upvote (6)Share·
Mubaris NK@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
@spekulatius1984 Congrats on the launch Peter 🍪
Upvote (3)Share·
Peter ThaleikisMaker@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
Thanks @mubaris 🍪️
Upvote Share·
Ilango RajagopalHiring@rajagopalilango · Maker. Software Engineer, Rocketium
@spekulatius1984 Nice work man! Congrats on the launch!
Upvote Share·
Jovis Joseph Aloor@jovisjoseph · Co-Founder at MFY.im
Okay... this is something I never knew I wanted so badly... But once i saw the whole pitch of the idea thats when i thought "Dayum son this is what i had missing all my life"
Upvote (4)Share·
Peter ThaleikisMaker@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
Yeah, it was a real pain point for me until I solve it @jovisjoseph
Upvote (1)Share·
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
Nice work cookie man! Here you go
Upvote (1)Share·
Peter ThaleikisMaker@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
Wow, that's some magic cookies @harowitzblack 😍️
Upvote (1)Share·
Amie Chen@amiechen01 · Designer & Developer. Love making stuff
Great idea, Peter! Gonna to start using it now
Upvote Share·
Stefan Altafino@golangch · Solving Problems is the path
Really something which makes more then sense.
Upvote Share·