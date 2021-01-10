  1. Home
  2.  → Which Cannabis Strain Suits...

Which Cannabis Strain Suits You Best?

An Elon Musk themed weed/marijuana breed selector

Cannabis
#4 Product of the DayToday
Now that Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota have joined 11 other states in legalising weed, & Elon Musk has smoked it on JoeRogan's podcast, & Musk has also overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on the planet it's about time y'all got some
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews5.0/5
Saksham Sharda
Maker
Erasmus Joint PhD Fellow
Now that Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota have joined 11 other states in legalising weed, and Elon Musk has smoked it on Joe Rogan's podcast, and Musk has also overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on the planet it's about time someone made this ~ ~
Share
Tawina
guess it's time for me to try out some Durban Poison
Share
Ken
@tweeteratus i got durban poison too and i'm IMMEDIATELY intrigued.
Share
Aeaesh
@tweeteratus @kenmillerr_ i got durban poison too
Share
Jack Gale
It's nice to know about the history of weed cultivation in the results!
Share
Kate Hunter
@jack_gale2 the history of the hybrids is really interesting. I got heavy hybrids. and i didn't even know one could buy all this from leafly.
Share
Shanon Walsh
Lambsbread!
Share
Debbie Regan
Clever
Share
Angela PowellMarketing Anaylst
@debbieregan my thoughts exactly haha. The tweets are so funny!
Share