Where To Post

Peter Thaleikis
Maker
Hey ProductHunters 👋️ It’s me again, Peter. I've built a little idea I had over a glass of wine in self-imposed quarantine: A simple & free newsletter with marketing opportunities to promote your side-projects, apps, APIs, bands, blogs, … 💪️ Why a newsletter instead of just a list? 📧️ A list with hundreds of places to submit is great - to rank on Google. But when you are working through, it gets frustrating quickly: not free anymore, dead projects, missing details, etc. On top, even if you find good places you are likely to give up after a few hours of submitting. The effect is low as there is no regularity. A newsletter makes this easier: You get it, skim over it and decide if it’s worth your time. This leads to working more regularly on the marketing side of your projects. Can I see an example? 🔍️ Sure, I’ve prepared newsletter examples to show the key insights for launching on ProductHunt or promoting your project on Reddit. I’ve sent these only to myself... The structure and details might change - I’m open for your feedback 🙌️ How often do you send these? ✍️ This really depends on my other commitments. I don’t plan to send dozens of emails a week. That’s not me and wouldn’t help. Rather one decent email every two weeks than twenty small emails a day. How much does it cost? 🔥️ 500 USD per month, starter plan. Just kidding ;) I don’t plan on charging anything for the newsletter. Help curating information is highly appreciated though 💪️ I might accept ethical sponsoring later on to cover the costs. Tech Stack 💪️ For those who are interested: The site is built using MVP.css (https://andybrewer.github.io/mvp/) and hosted on Netlify. Emails are sent using the awesome Buttondown newsletter service by @justinmduke 😍️ Thanks for providing early feedback to Vincent (@yesnoornext) from threader! Cheers!
