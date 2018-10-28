Where Shadows Slumber is a mobile adventure puzzle game that takes place in a world that has been plunged into darkness. You will guide Obe, an old man who discovers a mysterious lantern in the forest, on one last journey. In this spooky puzzle game, any object that is entirely covered by shadow can change the next time it is revealed.
(( OFFER ENDS HALLOWEEN - $1.99 instead of $4.99! )) Hello everyone! My name is Frank and I'm the artist on Where Shadows Slumber. What do you think of our beautiful mobile game? We've been hard at work these past few years creating it for you - some team members are full-time indie, others had to work a full job WHILE making this game at the same time! Now it's finally out on the App Store for everyone to play! For those of you who have tried it already, which puzzle stumped you? Are there any that were too easy? Don't forget to play with headphones on to hear the beautiful sound! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = TEAM CREDITS: Development and Design: Jack Kelly Art and Animation: Frank DiCola Sound Design and Music: PHÖZ (phozland.com) Web Development: Caroline Amaba = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = I'm happy to answer any and all questions you may have about our game. Let's hear them! -Frank DiCola Artist, Where Shadows Slumber
