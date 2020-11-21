Where in the World is AI?
Visualization of where AI has been helpful and harmful
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Martha Czernuszenko
MakerResponsible AI @ AI Global
Hi Product Hunters! “How an Algorithm Blocked Kidney Transplants to Black Patients” — Wired "The Netherlands Is Becoming a Predictive Policing Hot Spot” — VICE “One Month, 500,000 Face Scans: How China Is Using A.I. to Profile a Minority” — The New York Times As the use of AI becomes more prevalent in our society, so do these shocking headlines. We should not just pay attention to how AI systems are designed or developed when we see a breaking headline. Rather, Responsible AI should be our first thought when we receive data, define a use case, or start a sprint Our interactive web visualization tool exploring stories on AI across the world to identify trends and start discussions on more trustworthy and responsible systems. On the map, you can filter by domains from health services to law enforcement, set a year range, and filter by categorization on whether AI has been helpful or harmful. We all have a role in helping build a more responsible future with AI. Whether this your first time hearing about Responsible AI or if you are a technologist or dedicated researcher , we hope to provide a visualization and dataset of Helpful & Harmful AI.
Share