Where Do My Taxes Go? is a simple web app that tells you just where your money goes AFTER you've paid your taxes. A simple table shows you department by department how much of your money gets allocated around the government.
Jacob WhitishMaker@whitishj · Learning to code for fun.
Hey PH! Jacob here from WhereDoMyTaxesGo! I started learning to code on January 1st, 2018 and this is my first real site that i've built without any tutorials or help - just figuring it out as I went! Two years ago, this idea came out of a barroom debate on how much tax money gets split up between different governmental departments. Fast forward to today, and WhereDoMyTaxesGo is a cool little web app that takes your gross income and the state you live in, calculates a rough amount of taxes you pay, and then shows you how much of your tax dollars get dolled out to each government department in the proposed 2019 budget. I know it's not quite perfect, but for a first product to put out there, I think it's pretty fun! I'm happy to answer any questions that you might have and am excited to hear what you all think! 🙏
