Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Garm Lucassen
Thanks for hunting @chrismessina ! Wherat is my evenings & weekends project to simplify throwing a party to such a degree that even the laziest of my friends will overcome their apathy and start celebrating their birthdays. Heck, they may even enjoy it for once. I started working on this because last year I broke a promise to myself that I always throw a party for my birthday to celebrate life, love, happiness. Even I am apparently too apathetic sometimes. To prevent this from ever happening again, I started building Wherat. Excited to launch on Product Hunt today and looking forward to hearing your feedback. I'm sure there's lots to be improved!
Upvote (1)Share
If you're lazy but want to throw a party for your sweet 20/30/40/50/60 this app is your lifebelt!
UpvoteShare