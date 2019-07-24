Log InSign up
Wherat

Never skip celebrating your birthday again

Organizing personal celebrations with Wherat simplifies throwing a birthday party to such a degree, that you'll never skip one again.
We help you
- Start organizing in time for your friends to join
- Ask your guests questions
- Calculate drinks & snacks to buy
Garm Lucassen
Maker
Thanks for hunting @chrismessina ! Wherat is my evenings & weekends project to simplify throwing a party to such a degree that even the laziest of my friends will overcome their apathy and start celebrating their birthdays. Heck, they may even enjoy it for once. I started working on this because last year I broke a promise to myself that I always throw a party for my birthday to celebrate life, love, happiness. Even I am apparently too apathetic sometimes. To prevent this from ever happening again, I started building Wherat. Excited to launch on Product Hunt today and looking forward to hearing your feedback. I'm sure there's lots to be improved!
Peter Javorkai ⚡
If you're lazy but want to throw a party for your sweet 20/30/40/50/60 this app is your lifebelt!
