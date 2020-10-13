  1. Home
Google search on steroids.

- Why do I need this?
40% of your searches are repeat searches. Every time you search for the same topic, you start from scratch and waste time reading pages you saw before.
- How does this work?
You search. We add tags that guide you. You find faster.
Mᴀʀᴄᴇʟ Rɪᴇᴛᴠᴇʟᴅ
Hunter
Talent Sourcing Specialist
A must have tool for Recruiters/Sourcers and researchers who use Xraying in Google.
