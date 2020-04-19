WhenCorona Ends
Top five things I will do when Corona ends
Yash Jejani
Maker
In these tough times of despair, uncertainties, unfortunate news pouring in from each corner of the globe, we need to remember the happy times. Today when the human civilisation faces the biggest existential threat since World War II. We need to stay hopeful of tomorrow that will be better than yesterday and today. Where we are more careful, more passionate, humbler and kinder towards the less fortunate ones. We all have always planned to do things, took new year vows, promised our friends and family of visiting, decided to take that vacation. Somehow we are always busy but when we see the whole world around us falling it hits us hard. What if we never get a chance to do the things we always wanted to? Write the top 5 things you would do #WhenCoronaEnds and share it with your friends and loved ones on social media so when we have a happy tomorrow we remember the vows we took today. Spread the love & hope! 🎉🎉🎉
Things are pretty rough. This tool helps me focus on brighter tomorrow. thanks you for making this!
@newlifeshoes Glad to know you liked it.
A minimalistic, sleek, simple and easy to use design. I loved the way how I can customise the post as per different social media platforms. Good work guys :)
@ssmitjshah Thank you for the kind words.