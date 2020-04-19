  1. Home
WhenCorona Ends

Top five things I will do when Corona ends

We all have learnt from this unfortunate experience that life is fragile. Many of us would have lately realised how we don't value enough our freedom to be able to do anything we want. Create your own checklist of Top 5 Things TO DO #WhenCoronaEnds.
Yash Jejani
Yash Jejani
Maker
In these tough times of despair, uncertainties, unfortunate news pouring in from each corner of the globe, we need to remember the happy times. Today when the human civilisation faces the biggest existential threat since World War II. We need to stay hopeful of tomorrow that will be better than yesterday and today. Where we are more careful, more passionate, humbler and kinder towards the less fortunate ones. We all have always planned to do things, took new year vows, promised our friends and family of visiting, decided to take that vacation. Somehow we are always busy but when we see the whole world around us falling it hits us hard. What if we never get a chance to do the things we always wanted to? Write the top 5 things you would do #WhenCoronaEnds and share it with your friends and loved ones on social media so when we have a happy tomorrow we remember the vows we took today. Spread the love & hope! 🎉🎉🎉
Ali khundmiri
Ali khundmiri
Things are pretty rough. This tool helps me focus on brighter tomorrow. thanks you for making this!
Yash Jejani
Yash Jejani
Maker
@newlifeshoes Glad to know you liked it.
Smit Shah
Smit Shah
A minimalistic, sleek, simple and easy to use design. I loved the way how I can customise the post as per different social media platforms. Good work guys :)
Yash Jejani
Yash Jejani
Maker
@ssmitjshah Thank you for the kind words.
Yuvraj
Yuvraj
This is need of the hour 😍
Yash Jejani
Yash Jejani
Maker
@yuvraj1 Thank you, Yuvraj. Certainly we all can use some positivity and something to look forward to.
Yuvraj
Yuvraj
Highly recommended
