Home
→
Product
→
WhatsWOM
Ranked #14 for today
WhatsWOM
WhatsApp word-of-mouth marketing for Shopify stores
Nobody reads their texts anymore.
We help Shopify stores get word-of-mouth sales (and customer feedback) on Whatsapp.
Get on the waiting list!
Launched in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
Marketing
by
WhatsWOM
About this launch
WhatsWOM
WhatsApp word-of-mouth marketing for Shopify Stores
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
WhatsWOM by
WhatsWOM
was hunted by
James Get2x
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
Marketing
. Made by
James Get2x
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
WhatsWOM
is not rated yet. This is WhatsWOM's first launch.
