Home
→
Product
→
WhatsPlay
WhatsPlay
WhatsApp group photos directly to a big screen
If the whole world is connected in real time, your event can be too! Photos sent by guests in real time to big screens, TV's, PCs or any other type of screen. Best of all, guests only need to be in the same WhatsApp group.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Messaging
Party
+1 by
WhatsPlay
About this launch
WhatsPlay
Your event in real time
0
reviews
29
followers
WhatsPlay by
WhatsPlay
was hunted by
Maicon | side.tech
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Messaging
,
Party
. Made by
Maicon | side.tech
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
WhatsPlay
is not rated yet. This is WhatsPlay's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
