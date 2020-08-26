discussion
Joway Wang
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! We are excited to launch Whatslife! Whatslife is a simple-designed app about life, death, and time. 🕙 Features - Time of Life: remind you how many years, months, hours, minutes you have lived; - Clock of Death: tell you what time it should be in your life, and anticipate how many meals, sex, weekends, and travels that you can still enjoy in the rest of your life (according to your own predicted lifetime.) - Wishlist: put your life goals and wishes in one place - Memory: collect your treasured moments * You would never want to miss our widget. I highly recommand you to try it out! 📖 Story “When I was a kid, I thought I was Peter Pan who would never grow old. However, in the end, I was no match for the wear and tear of health and old looks.” We originated the idea of Whatslife from one casual talk among our team members. We often take it for granted that the clock turns and life passes. Sometimes, life is just a series of numbers: how many years, months, hours, minutes we have lived. However, when we realized this, we were caught in a massive sense of emptiness and could't escape from it. Although we see ourselves ten years ago in the photo, sometimes, we almost forget who we were ten years ago, what we were thinking, and what kind of wish we had. Thus, we made Whatslife, in order to remind each of us the meanings of life, death, and time. It's simple, and useful. 💡 Next - Fix bugs - Support more languages - ... and more Whatslife hits lifestyle top paid #1 on App Store (China mainland) during the last two weeks, and now it's available for the English users around the world. PS: Fellow hunters on Android, Whaslife is not available on Android now. But if there are a lot of users like our products, we will also start to develop the Android version. Any suggestions and comments are welcome! Please don't hesitate to let us know what you think. Thank you PH!
