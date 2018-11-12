Introducing WhatsHash to add ⚡superpowers to WhatsApp.
It is built on top of WhatsApp Web to provide extra features like
💬Quick Replies
🔖Message, Media & User Tags
🤓Customer Profiles
WhatHash is a desktop application with power packed features which helps you to manage customer communications efficiently. It is a kind of CRM but on WhatsApp😉
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in WhatsHash 2.0?
Harsh KansagaraMaker@theharshin · Full Stack Designer
@aaronoleary Initially WhatsHash was a WhatsApp bot. Now we've converted into a desktop app which adds some extra features on top of WhatsApp Web 😊
Harsh KansagaraMaker@theharshin · Full Stack Designer
👋Hello Hunters, Introducing WhatsHash to add ⚡superpowers to WhatsApp. It is built on top of WhatsApp Web to provide extra features such as 💬Quick Replies 🔖Message, Media & User Tags 🤓Customer Profiles 📊Powerful Dashboard WhatHash is a desktop application with power packed features which helps you to manage customer communications efficiently. It is a kind of CRM but on WhatsApp 😉 Some of the use cases we've thought where WhatsHash is really helpful are: 🛒 E-commerce Store on WhatsApp 👩💻 Live Chat Support 🛍️ Grocery Store 📈 Lead Generation 🏙 Community Management 😎Or anyone who uses WhatsApp as their main communication platform! You can use WhatsHash for free with some limitations. We've also made a help documentation(https://whatshash.com/docs/) to help you understand and get started quickly 🚀 🗺 The Roadmap - Personalised quick replies with the support of placeholder - 3rd party app integrations - Groups & Broadcast list support.
