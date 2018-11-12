Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → WhatsHash 2.0

WhatsHash 2.0

Add Super Powers to Your WhatsApp ⚡

Introducing WhatsHash to add ⚡superpowers to WhatsApp.

It is built on top of WhatsApp Web to provide extra features like

💬Quick Replies

🔖Message, Media & User Tags

🤓Customer Profiles

WhatHash is a desktop application with power packed features which helps you to manage customer communications efficiently. It is a kind of CRM but on WhatsApp😉

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Harsh Kansagara
Harsh Kansagara
Makers
Kaushal Gajjar
Kaushal Gajjar
Harsh Kansagara
Harsh Kansagara
Hemratna bhimani
Hemratna bhimani
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in WhatsHash 2.0?
Upvote ·
Harsh Kansagara
Harsh KansagaraMaker@theharshin · Full Stack Designer
@aaronoleary Initially WhatsHash was a WhatsApp bot. Now we've converted into a desktop app which adds some extra features on top of WhatsApp Web 😊
Upvote ·
Harsh Kansagara
Harsh KansagaraMaker@theharshin · Full Stack Designer
👋Hello Hunters, Introducing WhatsHash to add ⚡superpowers to WhatsApp. It is built on top of WhatsApp Web to provide extra features such as 💬Quick Replies 🔖Message, Media & User Tags 🤓Customer Profiles 📊Powerful Dashboard WhatHash is a desktop application with power packed features which helps you to manage customer communications efficiently. It is a kind of CRM but on WhatsApp 😉 Some of the use cases we've thought where WhatsHash is really helpful are: 🛒 E-commerce Store on WhatsApp 👩‍💻 Live Chat Support 🛍️ Grocery Store 📈 Lead Generation 🏙 Community Management 😎Or anyone who uses WhatsApp as their main communication platform! You can use WhatsHash for free with some limitations. We've also made a help documentation(https://whatshash.com/docs/) to help you understand and get started quickly 🚀 🗺 The Roadmap - Personalised quick replies with the support of placeholder - 3rd party app integrations - Groups & Broadcast list support.
Upvote ·