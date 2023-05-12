Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Whatsapp Web CRM
Whatsapp Web CRM
Organize your WhatsApp chats with Labels, Tags, and Notes.
Visit
Upvote 8
3 months off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
It's a lightweight utility on Whatsapp Web that helps you organize your chats. You can add labels to the chats and organize them based on the labels for quick access. The extension runs offline and does not internet connection to work.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Messaging
+1 by
Whatsapp Web CRM
Amplitude for Startups
Ad
Identify what turns users into loyal returning customers
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How can I make you more productive with Whatsapp?"
The makers of Whatsapp Web CRM
About this launch
Whatsapp Web CRM
Organize your WhatsApp chats with Labels, Tags, and Notes.
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Whatsapp Web CRM by
Whatsapp Web CRM
was hunted by
Rahul Bansal
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Messaging
. Made by
Rahul Bansal
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Whatsapp Web CRM
is not rated yet. This is Whatsapp Web CRM's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report