Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
WhatisDevRel.com
Ranked #6 for today
WhatisDevRel.com
A resource for getting started in developer relations
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A resource for developer advocacy that includes what devrel is, how to get a job doing it, the three types of devrel, and devrel resources and advice.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Development
,
Community
by
WhatisDevRel.com
Adbot
Ad
Automate your Google Ads in less than 10 mins
About this launch
WhatisDevRel.com
A resource for getting started in developer relations
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
WhatisDevRel.com by
WhatisDevRel.com
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
Development
,
Community
. Made by
Hassan El Mghari
,
Swyx
and
Lee Robinson
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
WhatisDevRel.com
is not rated yet. This is WhatisDevRel.com's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
7
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#132
Report