Jon Cowley
Maker
https://app.whatifi.io When my twin boys were born five years ago, my wife and I started asking whatifis. whatifi sell our house here in Vancouver and move to Toronto or San Francisco or to some small town? whatifi rent out the basement or post it on AirBNB? whatif my wife went back to work part-time, or full-time; we put the kids in daycare or hire a nanny? Should she go back to her old, well-paying job or try something new and exciting but with lower pay? I am a level 12 Excel Ninja. I can do some things with a spreadsheet that would make your accountant blush. Even then, I started to doubt my spreadsheets. Too many variables. Too many dates. Too many scenarios. My background is in the feature film VFX industry and I have worked on some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters (and a few duds... Sin City 2 anyone?). In VFX, we use node-based, procedural software to create all of those amazing images. Think mind-mapping and flow charts that run step-by-step pixel transformations and turn Vin Diesel on a greenscreen into meathead movie magic... My a-ha moment. What if I combined the highly visual, flowchart-like nature of VFX with those robust spreadsheets? Instead of having color correct nodes and resize nodes and CG dinosaur nodes, we instead had mortgage nodes and job nodes and retirement nodes. Welcome to whatifi. Over the past two years, we have built a one-of-a-kind financial scenario and life planner designed to help everyday people make bigger life decisions. Better. Enjoy.
