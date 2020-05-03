Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dan Ndombe
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! Thank you for checking out Whater. I think we all really need this right now, especially those of us who are sheltering in place and don't know anyone nearby. I'm looking forward to your questions and feedback! 🤓 The maker: I'm a California based Sr Engineer, formerly at Pinterest and Netflix. As a kid, I taught myself programming with pen and paper, as a distraction from the civil war where I grew up, in the conflict-torn eastern Congo. I believe that, regardless of whether it's caused by civil war or a novel virus, we can only make it through a crisis together if we find ways to stay together, and we can never allow physical separation to become emotional isolation. 🤗 The current trend: Previously, Whater was a mobile app for college students and young professionals to connect locally around an idea. Nowadays, people are using it to pitch, swipe through and connect over all sorts of ideas for socially-distant activities with people nearby. They are sharing online resources, quarantine tips, stories, and encouragements, organizing virtual meetups and classes, etc. Anything from coordinating the making of masks and PPE for local medical workers, to exchanging tips amongst parents working from home. 🥳 The gist of it: Users can swipe through local ideas by people in their area and community, and they can easily post their own. Those ideas become conversations where all interested people can discuss, share tips, photos and videos, organize and make plans, even while social-distancing. Posting an idea on Whater is as easy as posting a tweet, everything else is automated by the app. Whater uses Machine Learning to index and classify all ideas, then curate and present them to the right user, one at a time. Interactions are as ephemeral or as long-lasting as the user wants, freeing them to try different things. Finally, all ideas and interactions are geo-local, and not based on a pre-existing network of local friends or connections.
UpvoteShare