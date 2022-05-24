Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Whatboard.app
Ranked #9 for today
Whatboard.app
Sell and delegate visually and distraction free
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We've used Whatboard to close and manage over $4m in sales and complex projects and now its available to you!
Selling with Whatboard: https://whatboard.app/b/singleviewselling
Delegating with Whatboard: https://whatboard.app/b/singleviewdelegation
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Web Design
by
Whatboard.app
About this launch
Whatboard.app by
Whatboard.app
was hunted by
R Ross
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Web Design
. Made by
R Ross
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Whatboard.app
is not rated yet. This is Whatboard.app's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#39
Report