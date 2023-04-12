Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Whatagraph
See Whatagraph’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Whatagraph Data Transfer
Ranked #9 for today
Whatagraph Data Transfer
Move marketing data to BigQuery warehouse, no code required
Visit
Upvote 48
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Transfer your marketing data to BigQuery in an intuitive interface. Connect your sources, select metrics and dimensions, schedule transfers, and enjoy the automated data flow. Visualize it in the same tool if needed.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
by
Whatagraph
Martekings
Ad
Get matched with top marketers & hack your growth
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Whatagraph
Connect, visualize, and share all your marketing data
6
reviews
54
followers
Follow for updates
Whatagraph Data Transfer by
Whatagraph
was hunted by
Ramona Tanay
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Justas Malinauskas
,
Linas Zemaitis
,
Karolis Malinauskas
,
Agne Kuniutyte
,
Arnoldas Jurkus
,
malomo demola
,
Vytautas Smilingis
,
Andrius
,
Arturas Lazejevas
,
Laurynas Arminas
,
Sergej Ivanov
and
Ivan Kostyuchenko
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Whatagraph
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on October 7th, 2015.
Upvotes
48
Comments
6
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#93
Report