What to Watch
A movie and tv-show recommendation engine
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Oteds
Maker
Hey folks, Thanks so much @chrismessina for hunting What to Watch! I’m the developer of What to Watch! I've been working on this project in my spare time for a while now. I’m a big movie & TV series fan and love spending evenings watching a great thriller, or a new binge-able series. But It was becoming really hard to keep finding new things to watch, without spending lots of time researching. Once I’d made my way through all the latest buzzworthy movies and shows, there would be countless times where I’d just end up scrolling aimlessly through Netflix or Amazon hoping to get some inspiration for what to watch next. Usually ending up watching something mediocre, because I got bored of scrolling. I thought it'd be interesting to see what other people are watching and talking about, so I started to look at what searches were ’trending’, and that often helped me find hidden gems that I wouldn’t have found otherwise. I decided to make a little tool for myself that collects and displays this information quickly and easily, and (to cut a long story short) that leads to me sharing What to Watch with you today! What to Watch (https://whattowat.ch) shows you what movies and TV shows people are currently searching for online, meaning you get up-to-date recommendations based on your favourite genres. It’s worth mentioning here that What to Watch isn’t a streaming service. Instead it’s somewhere to get inspired about what to watch. You can then search for what you find on apps/sites like Amazon Prime, Netflix, or wherever else you source your movies and shows. It’s been a really joyful experience to develop this, in hope that other people like me would find it useful too. This is a very new product so any feedback, good and bad is very welcome! Thanks for taking the time, Oted P.S. this is a personal project that I started for fun, and I don’t plan to monetise it in any way. There are no ads or cookies 🙂
Upvote (5)Share
Love this @oteds @chrismessina 🙌very nice and easy to use. I've already found a few 'trending' shows that I didn't know about. Will be keeping this link handy!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@laurafaint91 Thank you so much, yah the filter and genres should help you narrow down what you are looking for. You can also subscribe to the weekly digest, I think it would help you find even more gems every week :)
Upvote (1)Share
p.s. great to see/hear that you're not doing all the usual stuff like required account creation, cookies, on-site ads etc - nice work!
Upvote (2)Share