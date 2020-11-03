What should I build?

discussion
Antonio
Maker
Hello PH 👋 I've been teaching myself web development for the past year. It was a long journey with a lot of ups and downs. And, one of the biggest problems I've encountered is the tutorial hell. You are watching a tutorial after a tutorial thinking that you are learning but you are not really. The solution for this is building projects on your own, but most code newbies like me don't know what to build. Because of that, I build this project idea generator for people who are learning web development. This is my first project launch, I'd like to hear your feedback, and feel free to ask any questions.
