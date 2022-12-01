Products
What's New Games
What's New Games
Your source of games patch notes
Ever struggled finding what your video games updates are about, and spent way too much time searching for it? That is what What's New Games wants to solve.
Launched in
Web App
,
Bots
,
Games
by
What's New Games
About this launch
What's New Games
Your source of games patch notes
What's New Games by
What's New Games
was hunted by
Joël Charles
in
Web App
,
Bots
,
Games
. Made by
Joël Charles
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
What's New Games
is not rated yet. This is What's New Games's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#147
