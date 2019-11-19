What's In My Jar
Consumers spend over 130 B usd annually on skincare products. That’s a lot of hard-earned money. Many of these consumers feel insecure about their appearance (acne, first wrinkles, skin not as smooth as the butt of an Instagram influencer) and literally want to buy a “hope in a jar”. Exploiting insecure consumers with overblown marketing claims is just not nice, but beauty companies do it all the time. Some of them literally call their product a “Magic Cream”. Time we use some data and science to put an end to it. At What’s In My Jar we developed an algorithm that evaluates skincare products based on whether or not the product works to deliver what it promises. We are on a mission to bring transparency into the market, helping people make more effective and economical skincare choices. Check us out and let us know what you think!
Well needed transparency for the global skincare consumer.
