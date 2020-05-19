What Guitar Should I Buy?

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Rhys Thomas
Maker
As an avid guitar player of 14 years, music has always been at the forefront of my life and have accumulated a fair bit of knowledge of guitars and guitarists. When I have purchased guitars in the past I have always been unsure of how to use that guitar to recreate an artists sound and would loved to have had more advice on the topic. Thus, WhatGuitarShouldIBuy.com was born.
UpvoteShare
This is pretty neat - I've always wanted to know what my favourite musicians were playing. I can see a lot of aspiring guitarists buying guitars like this.
Upvote (1)Share