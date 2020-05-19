  1. Home
What Guitar Should I Buy?

Helping new guitar players sound like their favourite artist

Looking to take up guitar but unsure where to start? Find the electric or acoustic guitar that suits your budget to sound just like your favorite artist! Each artist features 3 options at different budgets for guitars as well as amps, pedals, strings and more.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Rhys Thomas
Rhys Thomas
Maker
As an avid guitar player of 14 years, music has always been at the forefront of my life and have accumulated a fair bit of knowledge of guitars and guitarists. When I have purchased guitars in the past I have always been unsure of how to use that guitar to recreate an artists sound and would loved to have had more advice on the topic. Thus, WhatGuitarShouldIBuy.com was born.
Ziad Al-Ziadi
Ziad Al-Ziadi
This is pretty neat - I've always wanted to know what my favourite musicians were playing. I can see a lot of aspiring guitarists buying guitars like this.
