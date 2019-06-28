Deals
What Got Done
What Got Done
The simple, lightweight alternative to team status meetings.
Productivity
Developer Tools
Celebrate what you accomplished this week!
What Got Done is a simple, lightweight tool for sharing progress updates with your teammates. At the end of each week, write a short summary of everything you got done. It sure beats boring status meetings.
Staying Motivated by Sending Status Updates to Nobody
At my last job, status meetings with my manager were outstandingly efficient. He never ran me through the typical drill of listing list off everything I did since our last meeting. Instead, we jumped right to the meaty topics of career growth, team development, and challenging technical problems. How did my manager have the right context so that we could skip to the good stuff?
Discussion
Michael Lynch
Maker
I'm Michael. I created this product and have used it to improve motivation and focus on my work for the past three months.
