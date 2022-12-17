Products
Home
→
Product
→
Whalfred
Ranked #3 for today
Whalfred
The tool to create and receive reminders via Whatsapp
Free
Create reminders by simply messaging the Whalfred Whatsapp contact, such as “Check in for London’s flight @ next Friday”. When the time comes, Whalfred will send the message back to you. It’s completely free for now.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
by
Whalfred
About this launch
Whalfred
The tool to create and receive reminders via Whatsapp.
0
reviews
2
followers
Whalfred by
Whalfred
was hunted by
Gabriel Ferraté
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Gabriel Ferraté
and
Jordi Llonch
. Featured on December 18th, 2022.
Whalfred
is not rated yet. This is Whalfred's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#3
Week rank
-
