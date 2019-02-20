WhaleLend is the safe and secure way to earn interest on your cryptocurrency
- Pros:
Easy interest for cryptosCons:
Difficult to find exact explanation how the thing works.
If you have cryptos, this is pretty much a no-brainer to use.Lari Eteläniemi has used this product for one month.
Yichen WuMaker@yichen0228
Hello hunters! WhaleLend 🐋 is a company dedicated to becoming a long-term, leading player in the cryptocurrency community. The product is aimed towards individuals or institutions looking to earn passive income on their cryptocurrency assets, which may be sitting idle in their wallets. It is also perfect for investors looking to earn returns from the cryptocurrency market, who do not want to take the risks that come with buying cryptocurrencies directly. WhaleLend deploys capital to the lending markets in cryptocurrency markets, which traders can borrow. Interest is then paid on the borrowed capital. It is an advantageous situation for WhaleLend users, as their capital is protected even if the cryptocurrency traders lose everything. Your investments through WhaleLend are known as “collateral” in financial trading, and remain safe, thanks to a mechanism known as “margin lending.” Let me know your thoughts and give us feedback in the comments below. 😃
