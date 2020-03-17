Discussion
Sharath Kuruganty
Maker
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 Let me take a moment and thank @bramk for hunting WFH Manual 🙌 I’m Sharath, a serial maker and today I’m excited to launch my 6th project 🚀 As we all know the global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us. We all are adapting to the situation in our own ways and trying to defeat the disease by washing our hands, self quarantining ourselves, practicing social distancing and more importantly working from home 💻 Even though remote culture is not new, there are not many people who have tried it. Due to the mandatory WFH policies rolling out across the globe, many people are new to this culture and are figuring out ways to make themselves productive and effective. That’s when I saw a wave of pro WFH workers who came forward and started sharing their experiences on twitter via writing threads, proposing best practices and suggesting tools/resources. I truly found value in it and felt an opportunity to take it to the next level 👊🏻 That’s how WFH Manual is born 💡It is an end-to-end guide to people who are new to WFH culture and is packed with tips, tricks, tools and best practices. If you are new to remote culture, WFH Manual is here to help you get tips from the champions themselves, resources that make you productive and best practices that help you build systems. This project is completely build on using no-code tools. Shoutout 📢to @pablostanley for Open Peeps, @ajlkn for Carrd.co, whole Twitter community for helping me curate the valuable resources and thanks to my maker gang (@thisiskp_ @ModernAfflatus @edmundamoye) for making me accountable all the time and pushes me to ship more! If you come across any tips/hacks/resources that you want to add or share to make fellow #WFH workers life better Or any suggestions/feedback you have, let me know, I'd love to hear it! 🙏 Lastly I wanted to let everyone know that we all are in this together and we will get through this together. There’s more hope than fear in this world. I honestly feel that now is the time to stay calm, spread love and hope across the world ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for reading 🙌🏻
Thanks for making this Sharath! This is a super intuitive, cool looking and handy guide to WFH!! Great job in response to Covid-19!
