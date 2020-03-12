WFH Happy Hour

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex Loukissas
Maker
Hi Product Hunt community, Me and @kgaide are excited to share with you our latest side-project! Although we both love to WFH, we sometimes miss the fun part of working at an office -- especially going to happy hour 😉 Now that a lot of us are forced to WFH, we wanted to bring everyone together and try to recreate the feeling of camaraderie and fun. Join us for daily happy hour events on Zoom, share your WFH experiences, cocktail recipes, and meet cool people from all over the world. Cheers! Lina + Alex
UpvoteShare