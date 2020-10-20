WFH Essentials List

discussion
Felix Josemon
Maker
Kerala PH (See Collection)
What's on your WFH Setup? And What items to buy next? Confused? We made a Checklist, so next time you can tick things off the list. How to use? Visit: https://www.setuphomeofficepro.c... Make a Duplicate of the Notion Template That's it
Varun Nair
Growth Hacker
This is a great and simple thought you have put considering the confused #wfh folks like me. May I know what updates does the newsletter includes?
@iamvarunnair Thanks! Workspace pics and hear directly from the creators of those real workspace, how they set up their perfect workspace, tips and all. Linked the preview issue without subscribing. Have a look? Spoiler: https://twitter.com/homeofficepr...
