Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Jess Tan
Maker
Hey PH community! 👋🏻 As we all move into remote work for the past few weeks I thought it would be interesting to see everyone's home setup! With every desk posted on wfh-club, you will be able to see the specs of the monitors, keyboards, microphone and even desk accessories :) I know I'm always in the market for a good table organizer and actually discovered (ugmonk.com) when he submitted his desk. Do you have an awesome home setup that you would love to share? Share it on 👉🏼https://wfh-club.com/submit.
UpvoteShare