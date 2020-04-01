Discussion
Sherveen Mashayekhi
Maker
Hey, everyone -- Sherveen here, co-founder of Free Agency. We represent talent in tech, providing concierge, Hollywood-style Talent Agents to folks looking to upgrade their career trajectory. COVID-19 has made the tech hiring market hard to evaluate for both active talent and active employers. The Free Agency team has put together WFH but Hiring as a separate, 100% free resource to help make awesome matches happen while we all WFH. If you're actively searching, add yourself to the Talent List. We'll also be importing any layoff lists we find in the wild. If you're actively hiring, browse the Talent List and reach out to motivated, awesome, available candidates. WFH but Hiring is out there for those who want to be WFH, but still need someone to WFH for. We hope this results in a ton of Zoom calls. Enjoy!
