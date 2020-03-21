WFH Best Practices
Curated list of the best resources to amp up your wfh game.
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Mark Peck
Maker
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 The world is a hectic place to be right now and a majority of us in the tech space spending our time working from home. There have been a plethora of resources flooding our social streams regarding the best methods, apps, and equipment to WFH in the most optimal manner. We spent the past few weeks collecting our top favorites and putting them into a streamlined list for ease of access. If you think we are missing one of your favorites please submit via the CTA at the top of the site, thanks for reading!
Upvote (2)Share
Thanks for putting this together, Mark and Allan! I love how you broke these recommendations down by category. I'm going to need to get one of those Ugmonk desk organizers pronto!
Upvote (1)Share