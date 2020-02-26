Discussion
Christopher Karlson
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, I'm excited to launch weWake out into the world! Available now on the App Store (sorry Android users, eventually it will come). I made weWake because I hated waking up for work, hated snoozing, and could never get out of bed on my own. I also moved to a new city and had trouble staying in touch with friends, so I decided to try and solve both problems at once. weWake is a collaborative alarm clock. Using the app, you can set alarms with as many friends as you want, and we will call everyone who's joined at the same exact time--when you answer you'll be joined on a conference call. Every alarm, even if you set it for just yourself, will read you a random joke or fun fact when you answer! I've been using weWake in various beta forms for almost 6 months and can (though I may be biased) attest that it's completely reframed mornings for me. Now I'm excited when I hear the alarm sound and can't wait to catch up for a few minutes with a friend. Also, having to think about what to talk about or recanting the dream you just awoke from really jolts your brain awake much faster than relying on will-power to finally wake up. There's so much of our friends lives that we miss by not talking for real anymore, and weWake is an attempt to bridge the gap between face to face conversation and the odd snapchat or dm. I hope everyone tries it out--there's a ton of new features I have planned and a million directions weWake could go, so I'd love feedback about the idea or what I should build into the product next. TLDR: Trying to make mornings better and reconnect people!
Plans for android in the future?
