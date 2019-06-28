Home
Wethos
Wethos
Curated freelancer cohorts for non-profits
Developer Tools
Tech
The people solving our toughest problems deserve the best talent. At Wethos, we curate and manage teams of freelance specialists for leading mission-driven organizations.
Brooklyn Bridge Ventures invests in freelance marketplace Wethos - Technical.ly Brooklyn
Charlie O'Donnell , the founder of Brooklyn Bridge Ventures , announced Monday that he's invested in the freelancer marketplace Wethos . The site allows freelancers who want to work on projects or with companies that have a social mission to have their own labor platform online.
Wethos looks to match freelancers with non-profits
With the boom of tech startups and the digitization of incumbent industries, there is a talent shortage in Silicon Valley But no sector has felt that shortage more than the non-profit space. Wethos is looking to change that. The company was founded by Rachel Renock, Claire Humphreys and Kristen Abl...
