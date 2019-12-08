  1. Home
All in one social media tool for political campaigns

WeSupporter is an SaaS product for politicians to streamline the process of
- Recruiting social media volunteers
- Creating, curating, distributing and amplifying content with the help of volunteers
- Measure volunteer's contributions and reward them
Discussion
Saran Dev
Saran Dev
Is there a way i can use this tool to find potential social media volunteers for campaign?
Adalarasu Deivasigamani
Maker
Adalarasu Deivasigamani
Maker
Hi @saran_dev, Yes this have a dashboard which lists social media accounts which are potential to become your campaign troop.
G Moorthy
G Moorthy
Maker
Hello, Everyone 🤩👋 My name is RG Moorthy and I'm the Co-founder of WeSupporter. Today we are very much excited to announce the launch of WeSupporter! 🚀 - WeSupporter is a SAAS based, All in One Social Media Tool for Political Campaigns. WeSupporter helps politicians to manage online campaigns by streamlining the process of creating, curating and distributing their message via social media with the help of their volunteers. Features:- ✅Onboarding the Volunteers ✅Volunteers Collaboration ✅Content Distribution ✅Fight against fake news ✅Report Abusers ✅Tracking & Rewards. For more details, visit : http://wesupporter.com 🔥 If you guys have any questions, suggestion feel free to reach us at hello@wesupporter.com😊 Happy to help!
