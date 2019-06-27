Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → WeShare

WeShare

A new electronic vehicle sharing service from Volkswagen

WeShare is being launched in Berlin today. With 1,500 e-Golf vehicles, the Volkswagen brand is bringing onto the roads a 100 percent electric fleet and all the vehicles will be operated on green power.
Volkswagen launches WeShare all-electric car sharing serviceMaking good on plans revealed last year to debut an EV-exclusive car sharing service, Volkswagen is actually launching its fleet for customers - debuting WeShare, a new shared service similar to Car2Go or GM's Maven, but featuring only all-electric vehicles. Initially, WeShare will be availab...
Reviews
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Nice! Loving this type of product more and more. Makes cars more accessible and brings more e-cars on the road
UpvoteShare