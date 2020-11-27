discussion
I am David 🤓, Founder of Werwee. Our brand comes from a combination of an intervieWER and an intervieWEE, hence the name Werwee. Our product uses conversational AI to create a one-of-a-kind & unique interview experience. We partnered with IBM & Insight Enterprises to bring you this innovative product and are very grateful to productHunt team 😍, for allowing us to present this product on their website! Werwee is an AI interview digital assistant, allowing you to interview anyone, anywhere. Save yourself time with early adoption of Artificial Intelligence. 👍 *** What are the advantages you'll expect with Werwee? *** 🔑 Save time by avoiding repetitive tasks. 🔑 You won't leave a candidate without being interviewed. 🔑 Remote interviews can be done anytime, at the ease & peace of mind of the candidate. 🔑 Get a personal insight report based on the candidates answers. 🔑 Help to concentrate on leads instead. *** What's about the Future? *** We are thinking about: 🛠 Auto-generate questions based on certain words. 🛠 Marketplace to sell interviews. 🛠 Create interviews in multiple languages. 🛠 Improve the insight report to compare candidate’s answers. 🛠 Sense the tone from the candidates' answers. 🛠 Provide text translation. 🛠 Candidates would also receive a report of their interview. 🛠 Video interviewing & voice recording to replay their answers. 🛠 Candidates can ask questions about the company. *** 😎 What's the smartFlow feature? *** By default, the smartFlow feature is enabled, when you create an interview session. This allows a fluid, continuous and uninterrupted interview session to be conducted. *** 😎 What if I don't use the smartFlow feature? *** If you decide not to enable the smartFlow feature, you will then use of the confidence level the Artificial Intelligence provides based on your trainings of each question. The interview becomes harder and more selective, and the AI model will respond according to the trainings you provided for each question. You will need to ensure that you train your model to recognize various possibilities of answers that you want. Once you trained each question correctly, you will start to notice that the each answers will be filtered as per what you are looking for. *** 📈 What can you see about the candidate after an interview? *** You can view the personal insights of the candidates which is generated based on their answers provided and a conversation log as well. Then we highlight the characteristics scoring at least 70%, which are prominent ones. *** 📲 What's the difference using the website application and the mobile application? *** The website application is used for configuring the interview sessions and training the AI model. The mobile application is used by candidates to conduct interviews.
