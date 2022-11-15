Products
WER Ukraine
WER Ukraine
Visual platform showing real war through AR/VR tours
We aim to combine new technologies to draw attention to support Ukraine in its fight for independence by showing the real war without editing reality.
Virtual Reality
Drones
YouTube
WER Ukraine
About this launch
WER Ukraine
Visual platform showing real war through AR/VR tours.
WER Ukraine by
WER Ukraine
was hunted by
Yurii Andrienko
in
Virtual Reality
,
Drones
,
YouTube
. Made by
Yurii Andrienko
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
WER Ukraine
is not rated yet. This is WER Ukraine's first launch.
