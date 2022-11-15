Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → WER Ukraine
WER Ukraine

WER Ukraine

Visual platform showing real war through AR/VR tours

Free
We aim to combine new technologies to draw attention to support Ukraine in its fight for independence by showing the real war without editing reality.
Launched in Virtual Reality, Drones, YouTube +1 by
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
WER UkraineVisual platform showing real war through AR/VR tours.
0
reviews
21
followers
WER Ukraine by
was hunted by
Yurii Andrienko
in Virtual Reality, Drones, YouTube. Made by
Yurii Andrienko
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is WER Ukraine's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#51