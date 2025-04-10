Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
WenMoon
WenMoon
Track, compare, and manage your crypto
Visit
Upvote 68
WenMoon combines real-time crypto tracking with macro data, portfolio tools, and market cap comparison — helping you make smarter moves without switching tabs. Built for speed and clarity, with a beautiful UI that makes insights easy to explore.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Crypto
•
Finance
•
Bitcoin
1 month free
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Airtable AI Assistant
Ad
Build apps through conversation, not clicks
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
WenMoon: Crypto Tracker
Track, compare, and manage your crypto
Follow
68
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
WenMoon by
WenMoon: Crypto Tracker
was hunted by
Artur Tkachenko
in
Crypto
,
Finance
,
Bitcoin
. Made by
Artur Tkachenko
. Featured on April 11th, 2025.
WenMoon: Crypto Tracker
is not rated yet. This is WenMoon: Crypto Tracker's first launch.