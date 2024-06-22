Launches
Wendy

AI therapy that won't bore you

Wendy is your AI therapist, ready to listen and support you whenever you need it. You can talk to Wendy like on a normal phone call and share your thoughts and feelings without any fear of judgment. Plus, she got them jokes! 😄
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Health
 by
Wendy
About this launch
WendyAI mental health therapy that won't bore you
Wendy by
Wendy
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Artificial Intelligence, Audio, Health. Made by Harsh Aggarwal
Harsh Aggarwal
Featured on June 24th, 2024.
Wendy
is not rated yet. This is Wendy's first launch.
