Wendy
Wendy
AI therapy that won't bore you
Wendy is your AI therapist, ready to listen and support you whenever you need it. You can talk to Wendy like on a normal phone call and share your thoughts and feelings without any fear of judgment. Plus, she got them jokes! 😄
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Health
Wendy
Wendy
AI mental health therapy that won't bore you
Wendy by
Wendy
was hunted by
Kevin William David
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Health
Harsh Aggarwal
Featured on June 24th, 2024.
Wendy
is not rated yet. This is Wendy's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
