Pavlo Pedenko
Hunter
Co-founder @ Growth Marketing Stage
Howdy PH community! @sergii_alekseev, Edgar, and Andriy built WellSpeak - an English Language Speech Assistant to help you learn to speak English fluently, easily, confidently. Unlike other solutions that are focused on expanding vocabulary or matching with native speakers/tutors, they focus on practising phrases and getting instant feedback on what to improve in spoken English. Give'em some love!
👋 Hi PH, Here is Sergii, Edgar, and Andriy from Kyiv, Ukraine. We believe that speaking skills are the hardest part when you learn English. Especially for those people who live in not an English speaking country, as we do. ⚫ No one around to practice ⚫ No one can provide feedback ⚫ Fear of getting it wrong 🔨 Solution That's why we build a WellSpeak - is an English Language Speech Assistant to help you learn to speak English fluently, easily, confidently. 🎁 Best features: - Practice up to 5000+ phrases (idioms, tongue twisters, grammar rules, etc) and repeat them - Get instant feedback on how to correct mistakes - Compare your language proficiency with an average score in your country - Talk to conversational AI with the ability to change the topic on the fly ⭐️ Subscription plans You can use WellSpeak for free with a limit on the number of phrases per day. Or activate WellSpeak Premium and get an unlimited number of phrases per day. 🙏 Let us know what you think - share your feedback and ideas on what we can improve🙌
Great app with a big potential. Installed it. Good luck in promoting this useful product!
@ivanpalii thank you! Hope we could be in the same line with Grammarly and Preply :)
Hey makers! Congrats with the new design and new milestone - release on PH! I'm proud that I was involved in the first version of the app. Now it looks much better! Wish you all the best!
@vitoberdi thx Vitalii! You made a huge impact on that app a year ago!
Looks good! Waiting for Android app.
@vlad_kasner it's in our roadmap! Hope in a month.
congrats! looks neat :)
@alex_shevchuk thank you! We have won the «best of apps design 2020 in Ukraine». Girls who worked on design have made amazing work!
@sergii_alekseev they did an amazing job, indeed! kudos to girls :)
@alex_shevchuk yes. I'm publishing the article at HackerNoon this Saturday. So you will know how you can make the same trick :)
It looks interesting. Waiting for the Android version.
@new_user_3041c5b003 it's in our roadmap ) will do our best to implement it ASAP ;)
The app looks great. Too bad I'm using Android. Lol
@mitchellmgibson our team has realized that we need to push this update faster to the market )))
@sergii_alekseev Will definitely keep an eye on it! :)
@mitchellmgibson can we talk in FB or any other place? I'd love to meet and talk in more detail
That's what I am def going to use while having English lessons with my siblings. I needed some "assistance", as I am not a native :) Thank you, guys!
Yes, we are targeting people who just started to learn English. I know how you feel right now because I had the same issue when I started to learn English when I was 22 ) I participated in speaking clubs and had not been able to say even "Hello, my name is Sergii". My heart was beating so fast at that moment )
I am looking forward to it on google play :)
@ugurpolat yeh.) that's pain for us ) Most people in Asia are using Android. Can you please share with us, what problems have you faced with other apps?