Wellnest Journal
Guided journaling for students.
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Drew Pilat
Maker
The Wellnest team is very excited to announce the launch of our free web app, available at wellnest.co! ✔ Respond to daily questions ✔ Dive into featured topics ✔ Write freely like you would in a regular journal Wellnest was founded by a team of University of Michigan students who are deeply concerned by the student mental health crisis. We set out to build a uniquely powerful mental health tool by listening to students and tailoring our app towards this audience. We are constantly working to make the application better, and you can expect new and exciting features in the coming weeks. Mobile app is also in development. Thanks for looking at our product and we appreciate your feedback! :)
UpvoteShare